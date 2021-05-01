Ukrainian refugees flee to Hungary as Russia’s war worsens

Hungary is currently taking in tens of thousands of refugees from Ukraine, with more than 80,000 entering the bordering country over the last week, since Russia began its invasion.

The country’s capital city, Budapest, is very busy, and its Nyugati railway station is serving as a humanitarian relief hub for refugees.

Both Hungarian locals and Ukrainians are helping each other out, with many lining up to hand out necessities, food and drinks.

