Ukraine: Zelensky vows to fight ‘as long as we can’ for embattled ‘fortress’ Bakhmut
Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to fight “as long as we can” for embattled Bakhmut.
The president of Ukraine said Russian forces continue their onslaught against the town in the east of the country, which he described as a “fortress”.
“No one will surrender Bakhmut. We will fight as long as we can,” Mr Zelensky said.
“If weapon deliveries are accelerated, namely long-range weapons, we will not only not withdraw from Bakhmut, we will de-occupy Donbas.”
