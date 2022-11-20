An historic deal to compensate countries that have been hit the worst by the climate crisis has been reached at Cop27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt.

In the early hours of Sunday, 20 November, officials and negotiators agreed to create a fund for poorer nations that are victims of extreme weather made worse by carbon pollution in richer countries.

The Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), an intergovernmental organisation which advocates for the interests of small island states in environmental policy, celebrated the agreement.

“The agreements made at Cop27 are a win for our entire world,” AOSIS said.

