Moment UN judge who forced woman to work as slave claims ‘immunity’ to police

A United Nations judge who forced a young woman to work as her slave told police “I even have immunity” as she was arrested at her home.

Lydia Mugambe, 49, was found to have taken “advantage of her status” over her victim by preventing her from holding down steady employment and forcing her to work as her maid and to provide free childcare.

Mugambe, who is also a High Court judge in Uganda, was found guilty on Thursday, 13 March, of conspiring to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law, facilitating travel with a view to exploitation, forcing someone to work, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness, after a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

She will be sentenced at the same court on May 2.