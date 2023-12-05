Suspected ‘porch pirate’ steals package moments after UPS truck drives away

The New Orleans Police Department has released home security footage of a suspected thief stealing a package off a porch moments after a UPS delivery van drove off.

A dark-coloured pickup truck is seen pulling into the same spot the courier had parked in, before a man jumps out and runs across the street.

He then picks up the package with one hand and returns to his vehicle, driving off in the same direction as the UPS truck.

New Orleans PD said the incident happened shortly after 9:30pm on Dreux Avenue on Thursday 30 November.