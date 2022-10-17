Smoke billows from building in Kyiv after multiple kamikaze drone strikes reported

Footage shared by Volodymyr Zelensky shows smoke billowing from a building in the capital of Kyiv early on Monday, 17 October.

The Ukrainian president’s video shows the scene that morning. Other footage from Kyiv also shows the emergency service response.

Mr Zelensky said: “All night and all morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. A residential building was hit in Kyiv.

“The enemy can attack our cities, but it won’t be able to break us.”

