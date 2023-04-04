Houses devastated by Arkansas tornado captured on police drone footage

Houses destroyed by a tornado in Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Sherwood in Arkansas, have been captured on police drone footage as officers assessed damage in the area on Saturday, 1 April.

At least least one person was killed and more than 50 were hurt, some critically, after the tornado hit the city.

City officials said more than 2,600 buildings were in the tornado's path.

"Our continued thoughts, prayers and service are with our neighbors in need following Friday's devastating storm," Arkansas state police said.

