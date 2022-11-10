US basketball star Brittney Griner has been transferred from prison to a labour camp in Russia, her legal team has said.

In February, the double-Olympic medallist was visiting the country for the WNBA offseason when she was arrested after cannabis oil vapes were found in her bags.

Ms Griner was convicted of smuggling and possessing cannabis oil in August and sentenced to nine years in a penal colony, where prisoners are housed in barracks and perform labour tasks.

“We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination,” Ms Griner’s lawyers said.

Sign up for our newsletters.