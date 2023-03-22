US bombers joined by Nato allies in show of strength in skies over Europe

Footage shows a set of US B-52 bomber jets joined by Nato allies in a show of strength over Europe.

In a tweet, NATO Air Command said: "The B-52s are training with Allied Air Forces during their BTF mission strengthening our Euro-Atlantic partnership."

It comes after two American bombers were intercepted by a Russian fighter jet over the Baltic Sea.

On an earlier occasion, a US drone was forced down after a Russian aircraft carried out a “reckless” manoeuvre, according to the Pentagon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.