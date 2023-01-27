Rollan Roberts II was in the middle of announcing he was running to be president of the United States when his five-month pregnant wife collapsed.

Resurfaced footage from 21 January shows the businessman declaring his candidacy, when Rebecca Lea Roberts collapses on the floor.

She is later seen sitting on a chair as Mr Roberts continues his speech.

Mr Roberts has announced that he will be standing as a Republican candidate for the 2024 election.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.