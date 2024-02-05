Watch moment US launch missile strikes towards Houthi targets from military warship

This footage shows the moment US warships launch missile strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi targets in the Red Sea.

The video, shared by the US Central Command on Sunday (4 February), shows missiles being launched from USS Gravely and USS Carney hitting targets that posed an "imminent threat" to American ships in the Red Sea.

A US F/A-18 fighter jet can also be seen taking off from the USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier.

The US Central Command said on Sunday they had carried out another strike "in self-defence."