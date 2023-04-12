Claims that UK special forces have been deployed in Ukraine have been widely reported after allegedly leaked documents were published online.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) warned against taking the allegations, which were in a reported leak of US classified information, at “face value.”

Reports suggested that a document, dated March 23, indicates as many as 50 UK special forces personnel have operated in Ukraine alongside other western special forces.

“Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread disinformation,” an MoD spokesperson said.

