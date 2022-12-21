Volodymyr Zelensky to make trip to US in first foreign visit since war began

Volodymyr Zelensky is to visit the United States today, 21 December, in his first foreign trip since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president will meet US president Joe Biden in Washington.

Though Mr Zelensky regularly hosts foreign officials in his home country, he has not made any trips abroad since February.

"On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine," he said.

The US has played a pivotal role in providing military support for Ukraine, with a new package of nearly $2bn (£1.6bn) of security assistance being announced this week.

Sign up for our newsletters.