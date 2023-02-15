Moment woman accused of decapitating lover attacks her own lawyer in court

Footage shows the moment a married woman - accused of decapitating her lover - attacked her lawyer in court.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, jumped her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in a courtroom in Green bay, Wisconsin.

The altercation happened after a witness failed to show up to testify on Schabusiness’ mental state, according to reports.

Wearing handcuffs, she can be seen attempting to elbow her lawyer in the face.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault after the victim’s own mother discovered her son’s severed head in a bucket.

