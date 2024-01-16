Newly emerged video footage shows the moment Utah authorities rescued two young girls who were stuffed inside water barrels at the site of a doomsday cult led by their fathers.

Police found the girls, aged just seven and four, in December 2017 as they shivered inside 50-gallon barrels on sparse property used by the Knights of the Crystal Blade.

The bodycam footage has been obtained by the Explore With Us YouTube channel.

One of the girls was a daughter of the perverted cult’s self-proclaimed profit, Samuel Shaffer, who is now serving 26 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to child rape and abuse.