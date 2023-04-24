Moment homes crumble and slide off cliff in Utah

Dramatic footage captures the moment houses crumbled and fell off a cliff into a canyon in Draper, Utah, in the early hours of Saturday (22 April).

Local officials declared the two properties were unfit for human habitation in October 2022 due to “earth shifting that resulted in sliding and breaks in the homes’ foundations.”

Two homes on either side of the properties that slid were evacuated and have been condemned, city officials said.

