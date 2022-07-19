Uvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman

Bodycam footage from the Uvalde mass shooting has revealed the school police chief repeatedly tried to negotiate with the gunman through the classroom wall as he continued to shoot and kill innocent children inside.

Peter Arredondo stands with other officers in the hallway at Robb Elementary School, making multiple attempts to engage shooter Salvador Ramos.

The 18-year-old mass shooter did not respond to Chief Arredondo once.

Further footage reveals a chaotic and disorganised scene where almost 400 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies failed to stop the gunman for over 77 minutes.

