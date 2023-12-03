Moment Valencia Marathon record broken with win of two hours and one minute

Cameras caught the incredible moment that Sisay Lemma broke the Valencia Marathon world record, with a time of 2:01:48.

Alexander Mutiso finished strongly to take second in 2:03:11, two minutes behind the winner.

Lemma was all smiles as he made the finish look effortless, and just missed making the Ethiopian national record, however, he now stands at number four in the world all-time rankings.

He previously won the men’s race at the London Marathon in 2021.