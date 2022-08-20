Rishi Sunak holds 'bazooka' in new campaign video

Rishi Sunak has branded himself as an "underdog" in a new campaign video for the Tory leadership contest.

The former chancellor played the clip at a hustings in Manchester on Friday, 19 August.

In the video, Mr Sunak is seen holding what appears to be a bazooka with a voiceover saying: "Britain loves an underdog".

According to a recent YouGov poll, Liz Truss is now the frontrunner in the contest, with 66 per cent of Tory party members are voting for the foreign secretary compared to 34 per cent for Mr Sunak, excluding "don't knows."

