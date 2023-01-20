Women’s charity Refuge have dumped 1,071 “bad apples” at New Scotland Yard to highlight the scale of police abuse.

The apples, left on Friday morning, are made of plastic and painted to look like they are rotting.

A sign reading “1071 bad apples, how many more” stands next to the cart.

The Metropolitan Police is currently reviewing previous allegations of violence against women and girls made against 1,071 police officers and staff members.

“We’re here to say enough is enough, how can we feel safe as women and girls in this city?” Refuge CEO Ruth Davison asked.

