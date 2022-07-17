The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said speculation that Vladimir Putin is not well or could be assassinated is just “wishful thinking”.

He added that military officials see a “relatively stable regime” in Russia and that the president has been able to “quash” any opposition.

“I think some of these comments that he’s not well, or that actually, surely somebody is going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking,” Mr Radakin said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.