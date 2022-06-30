Vladimir Putin is an “appalling dictator” who is “perpetrating a war neither legal nor justified”, Liz Truss has said.

The foreign secretary also refused to comment on if she believes the Russian president is “of sound mind” but said it must be a priority to stop the war to keep Europe safe.

“I would describe him as an appalling dictator who is perpetrating a war neither legal nor justified in any possible way,” Ms Truss said.

“We have to make it our absolute priority to stop this war.”

