Volkswagen CEO on the challenges facing the UK’s favourite car brand

Thomas Schäfer is Volkswagen brand CEO and head of the brand's core group (including Skoda, Seat and Cupra).

He joins The Independent in Volkswagen's latest new car, the VW Tayron, to discuss everything from the Chinese challenge to the restructure of the Volkswagen business and the role of plug-in hybrids in the transition to electrification.

And his passion for a certain British rock band...

