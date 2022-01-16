Voter ID could become a reality but critics say 'it's damaging to democracy'

As the Election Bill returns to the House of Commons on Monday, critics point to the risks of introducing voter identification requirements.

The Electoral Reform Society, an independent organisation campaigning for democratic rights, has said the Election Bill is politically ‘risky’ and a threat to the UK’s quality of electoral integrity.

Dr Jess Garland, a representative of the organisation, says plans to introduce voter identification risk acting as a deterrent to many, effectively making the democratic process in the UK more complicated and less accessible.