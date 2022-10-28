Footage captures the moment a man falls off his scooter while trying to kick a police car.

North Wales Police have released the video, which shows the hapless person crashing to the ground as he attempts to damage the vehicle’s wing mirror.

Officers say a group of people on bikes and quadbikes have been plaguing the area of Caia Park in Wrexham, North Wales.

Police are investigating the incident and appealing for anybody with information to contact them.

