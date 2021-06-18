Funny footage shows a walrus known as Wally trying to hitch a lift on a tourist boat on the Isles of Scilly.

The intrepid Arctic walrus showed up near the islands after being spotted in Wales in March, Cornwall last month and Spain’s Bilbao two weeks ago.

The video shows Wally lunging at a sailboat as the owner tries to shoo him off with a paddle. The huge walrus then pops up near the tourist vessel, puts its flippers on the back of the boat, bears its tusks and grunts as it tries to get onboard.

“Oi, get off!” the boatsman says.