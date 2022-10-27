A Russian priest told a mother who was fearful of her son being called for Putin’s mobilisation that she should have more children to stop worrying about sending them to war.

During Priest’s Answer on the SPAS TV channel, Mikhail Vasilyev responded to the anchor’s story about a woman sent her son to the Canary Islands to avoid the war.

In response, the priest said that women should “be fruitful and multiply.”

“She will have more than one child. This means that it will not be so painful and scary for her to part with it,” Vasilyev said.

