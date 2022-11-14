Troops have tied the flag of Ukraine to the Antonivskiy bridge, in the Kherson region after it was partially destroyed.

Footage shared on Telegram shows one soldier attaching the flag to the railing, while another shows how badly damaged the bridge is by walking towards the edge.

Before collapsing, it was an important strategic crossing from the southern city of Kherson to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Multiple bridges were heavily damaged following Russia’s retreat from the city, according to Ukrainian and Russian sources.

