Russian singer Alla Pugacheva has spoken out against the war in Ukraine and has asked Moscow to placed on the foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband.

Maxim Galkin was added to the register on Friday by Russia’s justice ministry after he spoke out and opposed the war.

Ms Pugacheva has since denounced the military operation, telling her 3.4 million Instagram followers that her husband is an “honest and ethical person” who just wants “the end of the deaths of our boys for illusory goals”.

