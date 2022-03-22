Watch live as famous cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in Washington DC

Washington DC's famous cherry blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom this week, coinciding perfectly with the beginning of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Due to unseasonably warm weather across the region since mid-February, the cherry blossoms will hit their peak around 10 days ahead of the recent 30-year average of 31 March.

Peak bloom is defined when 70 per cent of the cherry trees’ buds are flowering and if weather conditions are favourable, blossoms can remain at peak for up to a week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.