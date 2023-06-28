A leak from a beer factory turned a river blood red in Japan.

Orion Breweries workers were shocked when they discovered a port in Nago city, Okinawa, had morphed into a red hue, gradually turning purplish around the edges on 27 June.

It was later traced back to their processing plant despite superstitious locals and fishermen panicking at the bizarre sight.

Footage shows the red shade of water surrounding the fishing port.

In a statement, Orion Breweries said it apologised for the “trouble and worry” and claimed the leaking substance was not dangerous for humans or the marine ecosystem around their factory.