Apocalyptic orange skies over Athens as winds blow dust across from North Africa
Athens’ Acropolis was blanketed in Martian orange as dust clouds blown across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa engulfed Athens.
Dust from the Sahara region imposed an orange-brown filter over the city on Tuesday (23 April).
A shift in the wind forecast is expected to clear the skies and bring cooler temperatures.
Strong winds had fanned unseasonally early wildfires in the south of the country, with 25 breaking out over the previous 24 hours to Tuesday according to the fire service.
