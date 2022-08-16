Flash floods and downpours hit Devon and Cornwall as heatwave breaks

Flash flooding struck Devon and Cornwall as the end of the heatwave in the UK was marked by torrential downpours.

Footage shows gushing floodwater pool on roads as motorists attempt to navigate the tricky conditions.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning was issued for England and Wales by the Met Office for Tuesday, 16 August, through to midnight that night.

The Met Office warned of the potential for fast flowing or deep floodwater to pose a danger to life.

A further yellow warning is in place for Wednesday for southern England.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.