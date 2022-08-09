Tinder-dry conditions spark fire warnings in England

Households across England are being urged to refrain from lighting fires, and retailers have been asked to ban the sale of disposable barbecues, due to another impending heatwave.

The Met Office said on Tuesday (9 August) that temperatures will build as the week goes on, reaching a peak in the mid-30s on Friday and Saturday.

After the driest July in England since 1935, the continued lack of rain is raising the risk of more wildfires.

Many households will face hosepipe bans in the south and southeast of the country.

