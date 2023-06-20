Cars were surrounded by floodwater caused by heavy downpour in Worthing, West Sussex, on Tuesday, 19 June, as the Met Office issued weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain.

The weather agency issued a yellow weather warning for rain across parts of central southern England, southeast and southwest England, and southeast Wales, with up to 60mm of downpour expected in certain locations.

Spray and sudden flooding was also to be expected on Tuesday, with the Met Office warning of difficult driving conditions and some road closures.