Drone footage showed flooded fields in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire as forecasters warned of thundery heavy showers and strong winds over the weekend of 28 and 29 October.

A weekend washout has been predicted in areas of London and the south of England, the Highlands and north east of Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Worst-affected locations could see 70mph gusts or up to nearly four inches of rain which could cause flooding, travel delays, and power cuts.

The wet weather comes just days after Scotland and north-east England were hit with the worst of Storm Babet, which caused several deaths last week.