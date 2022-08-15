Flash flooding hits West Virginia as state of emergency declared

West Virginia governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on Monday (August 15) as two southern counties were inundated by flash flooding.

Footage shows floodwater sweeping through the area, leaving destruction in its path.

Justice said the flooding has damaged over 100 homes, bridges, and roads throughout Kanawha and Fayette counties.

Over 20 people had to be rescued from their homes, according to Justice’s Facebook post.

The State of Emergency is set to remain in effect for 30 days.

