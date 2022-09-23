Wild waves rage in Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona heads toward Bermuda

Saildrone footage shows wild waves raging in the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona made its way toward Bermuda, where it battered the island with strong winds and rain on Friday, 23 September.

After devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and today drenching Bermuda, the storm was on a collision course to Canada.

Hurricane Fiona was expected to make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia early on Saturday, according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, which described it as a “historic storm.”

