Boats were rocked by rough seas at Dun Laoghaire harbour on Ireland’s east coast during Storm Isha on Sunday, 21 January.

Footage posted by the Irish coast guard shows vessels being lashed by strong wind and waves as they were docked in the town during what the emergency service described as “terrible conditions.”

“Don’t take risks, stay safe, and keep well clear from the coastline,” they added.

As of Monday evening, ESB said around 93,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power.