Libya: Hundreds of ambulances arrive in Derna to aid flood victims

Hundreds of ambulances arrived in Derna, Libya, on Tuesday (12 September) to aid victims of deadly flooding, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

Emergency services have been deployed to carry out rescue operations for those who have been affected after a torrent of water burst through dams and destroyed buildings.

At least 1,500 bodies were recovered in Derna’s wreckage on Tuesday, the health minister for eastern Libya said.

Around 10,000 people are feared missing after the extreme weather hit when Storm Daniel pounded the coast.