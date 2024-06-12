Palma airport terminal floods with planes grounded as torrential rain hits Mallorca

Palma airport was flooded on Tuesday, 11 June, as torrential rain hit many parts of the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Water on the runways meant flights were unable to take off and land at the international airport.

It came after rainfall of almost 5cm per hour, peaking at up to 9cm in less than an hour, according to a weather station at the airport.

Footage showed puddles forming inside the building as roads were flooded outside the airport.

The heavy rain stopped with no major casualties reported.