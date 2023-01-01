San Francisco: Storm floods homes on New Year's Eve

Heavy rain caused flooding in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve, with water gushing through homes.

More than 5 inches of rain fell in downtown San Francisco on Saturday on the second wettest day in 170 years of records at that site, according to the National Weather Service for Bay Area.

In the East Bay, residents had to be evacuated via boats as water flooded their houses.

San Francisco’s department of emergency management urged drivers to stay off roads amid the extreme weather.

