Hero drivers free elderly man stuck in pickup truck during flood in Thailand

Drivers freed an elderly man who was stuck in a vehicle during heavy floods in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, on 13 October.

Footage shows men coming to the pensioner’s aid to pull him from the vehicle’s cabin, which was surrounded by chest-high water.

“After that his pickup truck was taken away by the water... he was stuck. People came to help save him but his car was dragged away and lost,” onlooker Mike Kiey said.

Since September, heavy rain and tropical storms have triggered flooding in 59 of Thailand’s 77 provinces, according to the interior ministry.

