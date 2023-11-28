Ukrainian emergency workers tow ambulance from snow as storm kills at least five

Emergency services pulled an ambulance free after it got stuck in heavy snow after a winter storm hit Ukraine on Monday, 27 November, killing at least five people.

The extreme weather conditions also injured at least 19 people, with forecasters predicting more severe conditions throughout the country on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s national police service said traffic was blocked on 14 highways and power was cut off in 16 regions.

It added that more than 500 vehicles were towed from Odesa and border guards evacuated 42 people from buses.

The extreme weather came as tens of thousands of troops manned front-line positions in the war with Russia amid fears Moscow could attack the power grid this winter.