A look ahead at weekend weather as the UK prepares for heatwave

The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning for parts of the UK as another heatwave rolls over the region.

Temperatures are expected to build through the week, reaching a peak of the mid-30s on Saturday (13 August).

In place until Sunday, the amber warning covers parts of southern England, as well as eastern Wales.

Heat levels are not expected to be as extreme as the record-setting temperatures seen in July.

This video outlines what to expect in the coming days in the UK and Ireland.

