A serving Metropolitan Police constable and an ex-police officer have been found guilty of sharing “grossly offensive” messages in a WhatsApp group with Sarah Everard’s killer.

Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former PC Joel Borders, 45, shared WhatsApp messages about women and disabled people in a chat called “Bottle and Stoppers” with Wayne Couzens.

Couzens, 49, was handed a whole life term for the rape and murder of Ms Everard, 33, in 2021.

