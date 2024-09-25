Moment refuse workers narrowly dodge exploding bin lorry caught on camera

A crew of refuse workers had a narrow escape when a wheelie bin exploded as it was loaded into a refuse truck.

The moment the bin exploded was caught on camera and has been shared by staff at Barnet Council to raise awareness.

The explosion was caused by combustible items such gas canisters or bottles, batteries or aerosols being wrongly placed into a residential bin, which when crushed by the lorry’s impactor caused the bin, and other debris to be fired out into the street.

Councillor Alan Schneiderman said: “The video is incredibly shocking, and we’re relieved that the crew members escaped unharmed.”