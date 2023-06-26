What are the next planned strikes?

The UK is continuing to wade through a barrage of strikes across a range of industries that have continued into July.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), and the train drivers’ union, Aslef, both announced further industrial action on Thursday 20, Saturday 22, and Saturday 29.

Teachers and junior doctors will also be striking over pay and conditions throughout the month.

This video breaks down when exactly the industrial action is planned, what to expect, and every day that the public could be impacted during July.