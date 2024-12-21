Independent TV
Travel disruption: Why are the trains always chaotic at Christmas?
Travel chaos is expected across the UK as the Christmas getaway gets underway.
It comes as weather warnings kick in for parts of the UK, roads and public transport could be disrupted by strong winds as the Met Office forecast a wet and windy weekend for many.
But one predictable issue that always arises during the festive season, is train delays, changes and a full shut down of the entire rail network on Christmas day.
This is because it is the one day of the year that engineering works take place, giving Network Rail and train companies an opportunity to carry out the largest heavy duty jobs when many across the UK are spending the day with loved ones.
Simon Calder explains.
