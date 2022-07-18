French firefighters battle intense wildfires during heatwave

A raging wildfire led to the evacuation of a town in southwestern France as a severe heatwave continued in the region.

Firefighters continue to battle the rising flames in Landiras, near Bordeaux, where more than 4,100 people were evacuated as of Sunday, July 17.

More than 25,900 acres had burned in the Gironde department of the country as of Sunday.

Rising temperatures across southern Europe have led to an increase in wildfires in countries such as France, Spain, and Portugal.

